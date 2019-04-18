‘Dragon Ball Super’ Artwork Imagines Destroyer God Goku and Angel Vegeta

Fans are eagerly awaiting official announcement about the next installment of the Dragon Ball Super anime, even while their minds run rampant with speculation about what the series will do next. Today we have some artwork that imagines a possible major power-up for Goku and Vegeta – and this time it’s one a lot of fans could get behind!

Take a look at what Goku could lool like as a God of Destruction – and what Vegeta would look like as one of the angels!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This artwork comes by way of artist “KSK,” who has put out some of the more impressive Dragon Ball painted art that you’re likely to see floating around online. It’s a followup to a previous sketch he put out of what Vegeta would look like in angelic form, and the Goku addition is a nice touch. Fans are really digging how the art also imagines the two Saiyan characters inhabiting these new roles in different forms of transformation; the Super Saiyan 4 versions are especially appealing to the longtime fans, a lot of whom have been waiting for that particular transformation to be made canon during Dragon Ball Super‘s run.

Here’s the thing: at this point in the series, this kind of advancement from Goku and/or Vegeta isn’t at all outside the realm of possibility! The Dragon Ball Super manga’s new story arc (“Galactic Patrol Prisoner”) has introduced a new villain named Moro, who is able to shut down all of a Super Saiyan’s power, hinting that Goku and Vegeta will need a new power source to compete. The pair has advanced so much in DBS that indeed they soon will be breaking into god-level power – which is something the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime is now exploring, by giving Goku a major power boost after training with the Grand Priest.

If there’s one big criticism that can be leveled at this piece of art (and some fans certainly are), it’s that the roles should arguably be reversed, with Goku serving as the angel, and Vegeta being the Destroyer. It really depends on how you view the two characters’ respective power levels and personality – and then compare that to the Beerus/Whis duo.

How do you feel about the picture above? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!