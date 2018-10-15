‘Dragon Ball Super’ Delivers A Strong Yamcha Diss

Mr. Satan may not be the most powerful guy in Dragon Ball, but the fighter hasn’t become a total joke just yet. Sure, the martial artist is goofy, but he has nothing on Yamcha. After all, the former Z Fighter has become the butt of every Dragon Ball joke, and the dub just made that painfully clear to fans.

Of course, Yamcha is still as oblivious as ever. That will likely never change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Toonami rolled out its new episode of Dragon Ball Super, and the dub saw Yamcha come under fire. The easy episode saw Goku head back to Earth in order to recruit fighters for the Tournament of Power. It was there Vegeta joined the team after Bulma bore their second child, but it was Yamcha who ended the episode on a high (or rather low) note.

Once Goku goes to recruit Krillin to his team, fans know things are about to go south when Yamcha saddles up to Gohan. The fighter demands to know what’s up with this new tournament, and he likes what he hears. As soon as Yamcha keys in on how big of a team Universe 7 needs, he’s ready to go to battle… but Yamcha may be alone in that.

“With 10 spots to fill, I’m getting an invitation for sure. But wait! When they ask me, I should turn them down and then make a dramatic entrance right before the tournament starts,” Yamcha monologues, getting plenty overexcited while Gohan tries to back away an invite.

“Then I get to play the hero. Now, to just head home and wait for them to come begging!”

While poor Yamcha thinks he’s got a shot at joining the big tournament, Dragon Ball Super makes it very clear the man is delusional. Not only does Gohan’s wary face spell out his poor chances, but the anime itself cements that reality by giving Yamcha an elaborate fantasy sequence. The closest the fighter will ever get to the Tournament of Power is in his mind, and everyone knows it. Well, save for Yamcha, that is.

Do you think Yamcha will ever be taken seriously in Dragon Ball again…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, Dragon Ball Super is now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.