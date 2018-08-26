‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 77 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has finally reached the start of the Universe Survival saga after a few episodes worth of filler and character building. But what does the start of the Universe Survival saga mean?

Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami and get ready for the Tournament of Power.

The two Zenos are seen playing a game where planets are destroyed in an instant as the two talk about playing a new game to appease their boredom. Goku meanwhile has been farming to earn money for Chi Chi. He stops to help a broken down car on the road but then is held at gunpoint. He beats the assailants easily, with him even catching and throwing back bullets like Raditz. When a bullet scratches him, Goku calls Whis to train him again. He needs a new gift to train, so he offers a new kind of sticky rice cakes in order to get Whis to agree. After going over to Bulma’s to invite Vegeta to train alongside him, it’s revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child and about to give birth soon. Vegeta says he’ll pass on the training this time around because Bulma’s about to give birth. Goku says its fine because he was dead when Goten was born, but he naturally just doesn’t get it. When Whis also presses him on the matter, Vegeta embarrassingly says that he should be with her. When Goku meets up with Beerus again, Beerus is upset that Goku’s lost his fighting touch since his battle with Zamasu. During training, Goku asks what happened to the tournament the Omni King Zeno was talking about during the Universe 6 saga. Beerus and Whis argue against the tournament because while Zeno seems innocent, he indeed has the power to erase universes in their entirety. Goku is fine with it, and will press the button to summon Zeno. But in this moment, Beerus threatens to use Hakai on him because Goku’s currently imposing a major danger to the universes. Goku presses the button, and travels to Zeno’s place. Goku asks about the Martial Arts tournament he promised and they forgot all about it. Goku talks them into holding the tournament once more as the Grand Minister says that the Kais would be contacted when all the details of it are put together. Soon the Grand Minister arrives on Supreme Kai’s planet and has announced the details are set. Announced as the Tournament of Power, ten warriors from each participating universe will gather for this major battle.

