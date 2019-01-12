‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Teases Freeza’s Return

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has had a pretty strong start to 2019 on Toonami as the Tournament of Power draws near. The fun won’t be stopping any time soon either as Goku now has to recruit Freeza to Universe 7’s tournament team.

The preview for Episode 93 of the series teases Freeza’s big return to the series after teasing that he would be the replacement for Majin Buu, and you can check out the Toonami preview in the video above.

When Majin Buu refused to wake up after falling into a deep sleep, this left Universe 7 without a tenth member for their team in the Tournament of Power. Goku and the others though about entering the tournament with only nine fighters, but considering that the Omni-King Zenos are sticklers for the rules they could be erased on the spot if they did not provide the ten necessary fighters.

Hearing this, Goku remembered Freeza and suggested he take the tenth spot on the team. With Freeza currently in Hell after the events of the Resurrection F arc, this makes him viable as there really isn’t a rule against it. And with Goku being brought back to life for a 24 hour window for an even less necessary tournament in the past, the idea of bringing Freeza back is not that wild either.

But the idea is more sound that the practice as bringing Freeza back to living realm will put the Earth in danger once more. There’s no indication of which way he’ll swing (unless you have watched the Japanese release of the series), but having the famous villain in the series again will certainly give the dub a shot in the arm.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which will be hitting theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.