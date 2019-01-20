‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 94 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is just a couple of episodes away on the English dub run of the series, but Goku and the others are dealing with a sudden hiccup of needing to recruit Freeza in place of the sleeping Majin Buu.

Does bringing Freeza to Earth work out for Goku and the others? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Goku returns to the others and tells them that Freeza only agreed to join the Tournament of Power if Goku revived him with the Dragon Balls should they win. Goku’s confident that if Freeza causes trouble that they’ll just beat him again. Universe 9’s God of Destruction Sidra and Universe 4’s Quitela are currently planning to take out Freeza. They target Freeza do to his many enemies, and Quitela proposes that no one will figure out it was them who did it. With Tournament 7 disqualified without ten warriors, they’ll most likely be erased. Hilariously, to keep Trunks from finding out about the Tournament of Power, Bulma and Vegeta say that Freeza’s become a good guy who’s just coming to celebrate Bulla’s birth. Goku manages to get him and Goten to agree to protect Android 17’s island from poachers during the tournament. Master Roshi completes his training at Korin’s tower, and theorizes that because of the out of bounds rule, attacks like the Evil Containment Wave and Lightning attacks would be most effective. Just then Universe 9’s Sidra and Supreme Kai agree to send assassins to Universe 7. Krillin and Android 18 head to 17’s island, and it’s appropriately awkward between them. They then leave the island in Goten, Trunks, and Marron’s care (though poachers are lying in wait to strike). Shortly thereafter, Piccolo and 17 confront one another, though they accept each other as allies right away. With nine of the warriors gathered, Goku is left waiting for Baba to bring Freeza to Earth. When Freeza arrives, his hand “slips” and punches Goku in the gut. He punches Freeza right back. Then, the assassins from Universe 9 arrive and they “can’t say” who sent them to attack. Freeza kills one right away. Goku wants to get away as they’re running out of time before the tournament begins, but Freeza wants to fight. He transforms into Golden Freeza and prepares to strike as the Tournament of Power’s stage is putting its final pieces together.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which opened in theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.