When Will ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Reach Goku Black?

Now that Dragon Ball Super Dub has completed its Tournament of Destruction arc, the next big storyline is the “Future Trunks Saga,” which introduces a dangerous new villain: Goku Black. While the English Dub meanders through those traditional filler episodes that separate major saga storylines, fans are wondering how long they’ll have to wait to get to the juicy parts of “Future Trunks Saga” and the introduction of Goku Black; well, one helpful fan has done that math for us all:

If you’re unfamiliar with the two events being references in the tweet above: Goku Black is actually Zamasu, the North Kai of Unvierse 10. Through a combination of time travel and Super Dragon Ball wishes, there are several versions of Zamasu from different eras and timelines – including one where he used the Super Dragon Balls to switch bodies with Goku. This evil Zamasu/Goku eventually reveals a transformation he calls “Super Saiyan Rosé,” which makes his hair pink instead of golden like his Saiyan brethren.

So: we will meet English Dub Goku Black in January; but it will be near the end of March before we get the villain’s big SSR reveal. We recently got our first tease of what the English Dubbed version of Goku Black sounds like, so be sure to check that out!

The thing about watching the Dragon Ball Super English Dub series on Cartoon Network’s Toonami is that constantly behind the experiences and conversations of fans who tune into the Japanese and English Sub versions of the show. In that sense, English Dub viewers hear about major events and milestones long before they air, which is often the motivation to keep watching past slow portions of poorly dubbed filler episodes and story arcs. Now that fans of the dub know that something exciting is coming up soon, it should make any of the slower episodes easier to get through.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.