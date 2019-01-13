Watch: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Shows-Off Kale’s Berserk Super Saiyan Transformation

One of the biggest additions to the Dragon Ball lore was the idea of multiverses, and when Universe 6 revealed additional Saiyans existed out there fans have been wanting to see them go Super Saiyan for a long time.

The most mysterious addition to the bunch has been the shy and quiet Kale, whose berserk Super Saiyan transformation shares a look with another familiar, “legendary” transformation. You can check out Kale’s dub transformation in the video above.

In Episode 93 in Dragon Ball Super, the series rejoins the Saiyans of Universe 6 as Cabba is trying to teach Caulifla and Kale how to transform into a Super Saiyan. After Caulifla’s successful transformation, the two try and teach Kale. But Kale doesn’t exactly take to it as naturally as the other two, so they instead try and enrage her.

Cabba’s attempt at name calling only make her cry, but Kale instead is angered when it looks like Caulifla and Cabba are getting close. It’s then she explodes with her transformation. Performed by Dawn M. Bennett in Funimation’s English dub of the series, the transformation is as powerful here as it was for her debut in the original Japanese dub of the series.

Directing her rage toward Cabba, she declares him the first “blood sacrifice” and mirrors another famous transformation. Fans have quickly pointed out Kale’s new form to the old way Broly was presented during the Dragon Ball Z film, Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. Though Broly has a much different interpretation now, his old form is still recognizable enough to make an impact today.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which will be hitting theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.