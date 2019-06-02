Dragon Ball Super Dub Gets Hit By Frame Rate Problems Once Again

Dragon Ball Super is nearing the end of its dub rollout in the United States, but it seems the Toonami release has hit a snag. After all, the anime was just bowled over by some gnarly frame rate problems, and this is not the first time it has happened.

If you tuned into Dragon Ball Super over the weekend, you will know its latest dub debut had some issues. While the vocal performances given by actors like Sean Schemmel were on point, fans were quick to note the episode’s very prominent frame rate gap.

As you can see below, a fan hit up Twitter to show just how noticeable the frame rate difference was, and Terez27 proves something went horribly wrong with the release.

Here’s a short demonstration of the continuing framerate problems in the Toonami broadcast and the Adult Swim stream. These are the only legal ways to watch the dub until this episode (113) comes out for digital purchase. Currently digital seasons are only up to 104. pic.twitter.com/YzZo85zody — Terez 🏳️‍🌈 (@Terez27) June 2, 2019

“Here’s a short demonstration of the continuing framerate problems in the Toonami broadcast and the Adult Swim stream. These are the only legal ways to watch the dub until this episode (113) comes out for digital purchase,” the tweet reads.

As you can see above, the original Fuji TV release of the Goku vs Caulifla fight was a bit dim and given blur effects to soften its fast frames. The Blu-ray from Toei cleans that up to give some breakneck frames, but the Adult Swim slows that all down. Though the footage is lightened, the broadcast release slowed down the frame rates by at least half, and it has resulted in some hilariously sedated scenes.

So far, there is no word on what caused this issue, but fans say they noticed similar frame rate issues crop up when episode 110 debuted. Now, audiences are wondering where the issues stems from as these dub episodes go through several hands such as Toei Animation, Funimation, Toonami, and more.

