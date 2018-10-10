‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Teases Universe 11’s Strongest Fighter

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is just a short time away from the Tournament of Power, but before the Zeno Expo came to a conclusive end, Goku fought Universe 11’s Top in a drawn out battle.

Top was impressively strong, and Goku even struggled to win. But before he left, Top mentioned that there’s a warrior in Universe 11 far stronger than him. The one who leads the Pride Troopers, Jiren.

Top’s fight with Goku was impressive for sure as he managed to fight back against Goku’s Super Saiyan power. Clutching Goku in his giant hands, he nearly crushes Goku until Goku transforms into Super Saiyan Blue. Even with a direct hit Kamehameha, Top didn’t react or seem too damaged. But before their fight could continue, the Grand Minister brought an end to it and told them to save it for the official tournament.

It’s then Top tells Goku of Universe 11’s strongest fighter Jiren, and that if he struggled so much against him then he has no hope of taking on Jiren. Naturally Goku is just excited as this prospect as he just wants to break through his limits through battle. Goku’s been pretty relaxed despite being labeled an enemy of every universe, and that’s surely going to give him trouble.

The only reason Universe 11’s Top attacks him in the first place is because he believes Goku to be a villain, and this will only bode poorly for Goku in the end if Universe 11’s fighters all think the same way. Whis may have said this jokingly, but the other universes will be gunning for Goku first in the Tournament of Power and he can’t just take things as lightly as he always does. Especially with Jiren just around the corner.

