Black Clover Finally Solves the Grimoires’ Greatest Mystery

The world of Black Clover is just as mysterious as it is beautiful. Magic exists in all living beings, including plants, animals, humans, and even devils. The existence of grimoires was introduced in the very beginning of the story. As soon as a person turns fifteen, a Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony takes place where they visit a Grimoire Tower. Each person gets chosen by a unique grimoire, which they carry with them for the rest of their lives. The grimoires usually have certain blank pages that are filled with new spells when a mage gains new abilities in dire circumstances. When a mage dies, their grimoire disappears with them.

In the first arc of the series, Asta and Yuno turn fifteen and get their grimoires before applying for the Magic Knights Entrance Exam. Grimoires have been a major part of the story ever since, but the manga never fully explained them or their mechanics until now. Black Clover is currently in its final stretch as the fight against Lucius Zogratis intensifies, with the fate of the free world at stake. Since the manga shifted from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump GIGA, it’s been releasing new chapters every quarter. The Spring 2025 season released Chapters 379 and 380, continuing Asta and Yuno’s final showdown against the villain. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Lucius explains the mystery behind grimoires.

Black Clover’s Main Antagonist Reveals the Secret Behind Grimoires

In Chapter 379, Lucius explains that he sent out clones to keep the Magic Knights distracted while he prepared a grand spell that linked him to all the Grimoire Towers. He reveals that the Grimoire Towers have existed basically as long as humanity in Black Clover. Grimoires are wisdom granted by the gods as they amplify a mage’s ability. They enhance the spells and help them use their magic to its maximum potential. Mages like Yuno are rare exceptions, who showed excellent skills before even receiving their grimoire. When a mage dies, their grimoires, along with the spells they spent their lives inscribing in them, all go back to the Grimoire Tower. It’s here that Lucius brings a morbid twist to his schemes, in order to cut down even more of his opponents and use their abilities as his own.

The grimoire disappears from its location, but it was never revealed what happened to it after that. The manga finally reveals that it simply travels back to the tower. Compared to new grimoires, the ones that have been used contain a vast number of spells. Lucius plans to use all of them to fight the Magic Knights. By linking himself to the Grimore Towers, he has acquired the wisdom of countless mages who once existed in this world. As long as a person dies, they can use their abilities.

This is why Lucius targets Gueldre, the former Captain of Purple Orca, Marx, and Revchi. All three of them possess useful and unique abilities, which will be useful to the villain. Lucius kills the three of them in one strike and acquires their magic. He uses Revechi’s chains to bind Yuno and restrict his magic. Meanwhile, Lucius uses Marx’s communication magic to broadcast Asta and Yuno’s defeat to the kingdom. It’s a grim sight to behold, and with every dead mage, Lucius only grows more creative with his nefarious deeds to become the Wizard Emperor, raising the stakes in his final fight with Asta and Yuno.