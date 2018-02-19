‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teaser Shows The Beginning Of The Show’s End

It looks like everything is coming to a head in the world of Dragon Ball. It will not be long before the franchise wraps its on-going anime series, and fans are already bracing themselves for the finale. So, you can see why the latest teaser for Dragon Ball Super has audiences feeling emotional.

Just watch it… You’ll see why easily enough.

This weekend, Dragon Ball Super released its latest episode, and it ended with a preview of episode 129. The add-on, which can be seen above, shows off Goku’s next big moment. However, fans are feeling a bit depressed by the finality of the clip.

The preview highlights Goku as the Saiyan goes against Jiren one-on-one for the final time. After watching Vegeta get eliminated, the Universe 7 hero powered up into his Ultra Instinct form for the third time, and the arrival signals the start of Dragon Ball Super‘s end.

The preview itself sees Goku talk about his on-going match as if it were his last one. “Jiren, it looks like we gotta settle things one-on-one,” the Saiyan can be heard saying. “Out-of-this-dimension speed! Overwhelming power! Even faster! Even stronger! I wanna surpass and surpass my limits and beat you!”

Continuing, Goku explains, “This is the end. Here it goes, Jiren!”

Episode 129 is sure to be a fast-paced one, and it will help ease Dragon Ball Super to an abrupt halt. The anime is set to close with episode 131, so there are just three episodes left of the show as a whole. The series is poised to end with Jiren and Goku’s final showdown however it turns out, and this latest preview has shown audiences the the anime’s end has finally begun.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

