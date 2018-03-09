‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Reveal How The Series Will End

This month is a big one for Dragon Ball Super. The anime will come to an end this month, and fans are coming to terms with the finale. After a long wait, audiences will learn whether Goku can beat Jiren as they go head-to-head in the Tournament of Power. However, fans don’t have to wait any longer to find out how the anime wraps up.

After all, a set of synopses leaks from Japan are outing Dragon Ball Super‘s finale ahead of time. So, spoilers below!

Seriously… Massive spoilers are under here. You have been warned!

Over on social media, the anime fandom began buzzing when synopses from this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went live. Translators were quick to turn around the blurbs for episodes 130 and 131 around, and you can read the synopsis for “A Miraculous Conclusion! Farewell Goku! Until the Day We Meets Again!!” below:

“Son Goku has fallen from the arena. It seems like Universe 7 has lost, and everyone will be annihilated. But, having broken this his limits, Goku and Jiren stare at the Omni-Kings as if the match isn’t over yet. And then, a Death Beam hits Jiren’s back. A bruised and battered Universe 7 team member is standing there!”

So, there you have it. The final episode of Dragon Ball Super will be busy with the Tournament of Power up until its final moments. Episode 131 ends with Goku outed from the event, but the Saiyan is not eager to give up battling just yet. The synopsis makes it sound like the two’s fight will continue despite Goku being ringed out, but that will not matter in the end. Freeza will make a surprise appearance with Jiren has his guard down, and the villain will blast the Pride Trooper with an attack. The moment is not a guarantee, but it looks like Freeza may be the one who secures victory for Universe 7 if he’s able to knock Jiren out of the ring.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready for this final episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!