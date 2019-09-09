Dragon Ball Super Reveals Voice of Baby Jiren

Dragon Ball Super‘s English Dub series on Toonami is quickly coming down to its final handful of episodes, and the latest chapter in the Tournament of Power saga was a pivotal one, indeed. That’s because episode 127, “The Approaching Wall! The Final Barrier of Hope!!” took a minute to reveal one of the story’s biggest secrets: the origin story of Jiren!

In doing so, Dragon Ball Super revealed another big answer fans have been waiting for: the identity of the English Dub voice actor playing a young version of Jiren!

I once again get to share a role with the awesome @Seitz_Unseen. It was an honor to voice Lil’ Jiren. #DBS #DragonBallSuper #DBSuper pic.twitter.com/HmBPVr1smB — Ⓣ🅔ⓡ🅡ⓘ 🅓ⓞ🅣ⓨ (@TeeDotally) September 8, 2019

Terri Doty is a longtime anime voice actor veteran, who has lent her voice to projects like Fairy Tale, Black Clover, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly. A lot of that work has been in extra capacity doing “additional voices,” which makes her perfectly suited for a quick-yet-pivotal role as a young Jiren. Scroll below for the full SPOILERS breakdown of the young Jiren flashback sequence!

Universe 11’s unstoppable champion has been an enigma since the Tournament of Power began. However, thanks to this latest episode we now understand why Jiren has been building the insane reservoir of strength that has made him the powerhouse that he is today!

As the final fighter for Universe 11, Jiren finds himself facing the combined Universe 7 team of Goku, Vegeta, Freeza and Android 17. With nothing left to lose, Jiren finally unleashes his full power, and quickly beats down Super Saiyan Blue + Kaioken Goku, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan evolution Vegeta, and Golden Freeza. That leaves No. 17 facing-off against Jiren alone, and the dry-witted 17 tries to goad his opponent into revealing why exactly, he’s doing all this, and what he hopes to gain from the Super Dragon Balls.

Jiren isn’t one for deep conversation, but the Universe 11 Destroyer / team captain, Belmod, is more than happy to fill in the blanks of Jiren’s backstory and motivation for fighting in the tournament:

As it turns out, Jiren has had one of the darkest lives of any fighter we’ve met in the Dragon Ball saga. As a boy, Jiren had a loving family and happy childhood – until one day when he came home to find his entire village slaughtered by a powerful evildoer, including his parents. That early childhood trauma left Jiren in the care of a powerful warrior, who made Jiren a student in his warrior group. Jiren trained for years to defeat the evildoer who killed his people – and he finally got the chance when his master and brothers-and-arms finally tracked down the evildoer. Unfortunately, Jiren’s master and friends weren’t strong enough to stand against the villain, and found themselves slaughtered, as well. As a lone survivor, Jiren was left shattered, and determined that being stronger than beings like the evildoer that ruined his life was the only pursuit worth chasing.

