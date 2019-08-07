Dragon Ball Super: Gohan Actor Wraps Voice Work with Touching Goodbye

Dragon Ball Super has come to an end for fans around the world, but there are still markets working through their own dubs. In the U.S., the English version of the anime is on-going, but all good things must come to an end. And thanks to an update from one actor, fans know work on Dragon Ball Super is finally winding down.

Recently, fans heard from the voice of Gohan himself about his last day on Dragon Ball Super. Kyle Herbert took to Twitter to let fans know he finished his final recording session on the show.

“Finished my final session on Dragon Ball Super today,” the actor said.

“A three year ride that’s been amazing, thanks to the fans, the cast, the crew behind the scenes, and being directed by the ever awesome Rawly Pickens.”

Herbert is not the first actor of the English dub to send off Dragon Ball Super. Not long ago, fans heard a similar goodbye from the actor of Android 17. It seems the final recording sessions for Dragon Ball Super are getting done piece by piece, so it won’t be long before the rest of the lead cast chimes in on their finales.

As for whether Dragon Ball Super will return, the future is cloudy. Numerous reports have gone live saying a new anime or continuation of Dragon Ball is in the works, but Toei Animation has refuted the claims at every turn. Now, it is just a matter of time before fans learn what Goku’s longterm plans are, and they hope it has to do with an anime comeback.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.