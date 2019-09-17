Dragon Ball Super Crew Bids Series Farewell After Wrapping Dub Finale

Dragon Ball Super still captivates fans more than a year after it wrapped, and it’s little surprise. Not only is the story on-going in print, but its international dubs have kept Son Goku hyped ever since Japan bid the hero goodbye. Now, it seems like the U.S. is getting ready to do the same, and a crew member has fans all emotional with their farewell post.

Over on Twitter, Rawly Pickens nabbed attention from fans after posting about his final work on Dragon Ball Super. The ADR Director and Mixer confirmed he turned in his post-production work on the anime’s finale, and he had lots to say about the gig in hindsight.

“Well its been a Ki blast, but nothing goes on forever. I just turned in Dragonball Super Ep131 and I’m on to my next contract, but DBS will always hold a very special place in my heart. Don’t be too surprised if I brag on the phenomenal cast a lot in the future, Pickens wrote.

In the comments, a slew of Dragon Ball Super voice actors like Sean Schemmel (Goku) were quick to thank the director. Pickens helped bring the anime’s all-star dub together. As it stands, Toonami has three more episodes left to share, and the late-night anime block has plans to catch up fans with the series. Soon, Toonami will host a marathon breaking down the biggest moments of Dragon Ball Super‘s final arc, and it will prepare audiences for the debut of episode 131 in a few weeks.

Will you be tuning into this dubbed series finale…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

