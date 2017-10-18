‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Sees Vegeta Helping An Unexpected Enemy

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 112th episode lie below!

Vegeta has been through a lot since he was introduced back in Dragon Ball Z. The Saiyan started off as one vengeful tyrant, but the fighter has become something of a hero in recent years. Dragon Ball Super is about to double-down on that reputation, and Cabba better be grateful for it.

When Dragon Ball Super returns with its next episode, it will do so with Vegeta in tow. The Saiyan will take the spotlight as Goku recovers from his battle with Jiren, and Vegeta will share his moment with Cabba. A new synopsis from Animage confirmed Vegeta will save Cabba this weekend, and the episode’s preview even teased the dramatic moment.

As you can see above, the end of the anime‘s latest preview shows Vegeta reaching out a helping hand to Cabba – literally. The Saiyan is seen leaning over a cliff to keep Cabba from getting knocked out of the arena. The Universe 6 Saiyan was pushed out of the Tournament of Power thanks to one of Monna’s attack, but Vegeta won’t let the kid get eliminated so fast.

Fans learned Vegeta would stick his neck out for Cabba because of the episode’s synopsis, but the hero will do more than just save the Saiyan. According to Animage, Vegeta will rouse “Cabba by telling him to ‘fight to be the MPV’” of the Tournament, and it seems the words get through to the boy. The preview sees Cabba start pushing back against Monna following his rescue, but the Universe 4 warrior won’t be the only opponent standing in his way. The footage also confirms Freeza will confront Cabba for the first time, and the Universe 7 villain will not go easy on the younger warrior just because.

