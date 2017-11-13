‘Dragon Ball Super’ 116 Preview Teases Goku’s Ultra Instinct vs. SSJ Kefla

Watch the preview for Dragon Ball Super episode 116, “The Signs of a Comeback! Ultra Instinct’s Huge Explosion!!” in the video above!

Dragon Ball Super sent the Tournament of Power into free-for-all for its latest episodes, with more battle match-ups than fans could keep their eyes on!



Of course, the main event in episode 115 was Goku’s battle with Kefla, which saw the fused female Saiyan warrior unlock a new Super Saiyan power-up in order to defeat Goku’s SSB form with a Kaio-ken boost. However, at the end of the episode, Goku once again tapped into the mysterious Ultra Instinct power to match SSJ Kefla – and that immense display of power from both fighters definitely got the attention of Jiren, who has been meditating on the sidelines for a bit, building up his own immense power for his next set of battles in the tournament.

As you can probably surmise from the episode title, this sounds like it could be the end for Kefla/Kale/Caulifla in the Tournament of Power! “Signs of a Comeback…” implies that Goku’s return to Ultra Instinct will be the edge needed to finally beat Kefla – though what fate awaits the Universe 6 Fighter(s) remains to be seen.

And after this hard victory, Goku still has his upcoming rematch with Jiren to get ready for…

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

