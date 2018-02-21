Fans React to ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 128

Episode 128 of Dragon Ball Super brought major developments for the series as the Tournament of Power draws to a close and fans are still feeling the after effects. Not only did the series feature a few emotional moments for Vegeta, who fans have really clung to ever since he’s made some major strides in the Tournament of Power, it featured a big change for Goku.

Overall, it was quite the emotional episode for fans as the series’ next episode won’t air until two weeks from now. Luckily, 128 featured many moments fans could cling too such as Vegeta remembering his family in the fight with Jiren, Jiren’s tearful elimination of Vegeta, and Goku standing strong at the end of the episode.

Goku reaches Ultra Instinct once more, after feeling more motivated seeing Vegeta’s final stand, and now fans are anxious to see what it means for Jiren and Goku as the tournament whittles down to its final two minutes.

Read on to see what fans thought of the latest episode.

@_angelolol

Why does Dragon Ball Super have me crying at the club rn? — Uchiha (@_angelolol) February 18, 2018

@trethejumper

Dragon ball super is really Gonna make me cry — hey im treshawn and i be eating poptarts (@trethejumper) February 18, 2018

@Rocket6k

Dragon ball super has brought the hype again with this episode and the next one will be amazing! I can’t wait! — Rocket6k (@Rocket6k) February 18, 2018

@ParticleFP

I must say that Dragon Ball Super has been extremely fun to watch and talk about. While it may not offer the most quality storytelling or logic sometimes, we’ve had a blast discussing and theorizing the series.



And the friends and connections I’ve made due to Super is insane. — FrozenParticle (@ParticleFP) February 18, 2018

@princeokk_28

Today’s episode of Dragon Ball Super was surprisingly emotional. Vegeta crying about not being able to keep his promise and entrusting everything to Goku. Vegeta telling Jiren off about what it’s like to fight for someone and calling him an emotionless bastard was amazing — Osama Khan (@princeokk_28) February 18, 2018

@ItsMeKhaya_

Kinda glad Dragonball Super is ending. Vegeta is currently way stronger than Goku right now and has done the most damage to Jiren and they do him dirty once again so Goku can have “The Moment” and still don’t give him Ultra Instinct pic.twitter.com/I3ECYdR58u — -Khaya’? (@ItsMeKhaya_) February 18, 2018

@KiyosuSan

Dragon Ball Super episode 129 about to be some end game level stuff man. Hope they don’t pull a UI goku vs Jiren animation style again them hands made NO sense — Devon/Kiyosu (@KiyosuSan) February 18, 2018

@jasinjasout

dragon ball super is so fucking amazing why does it have to end soon 🙁 — jasin (@jasinjasout) February 18, 2018

@MrBlueIce90

That punch at the end! Dragonball super 128 was worth it for that. Can’t wait to see UI Goku fight! pic.twitter.com/xWe7wSVnvn — Mr. Iceman (@MrBlueIce90) February 18, 2018

@DatBoiTK2145

Ok Dragon Ball Super you have me along for the ride now. This week was a clean episode. Really hope the Dragon Ball series continues after super — TK of the Year 2018 (@DatBoiTK2145) February 18, 2018

@ParkerAssault

Dragon ball super lit af — Kaizer (onion chad) Tapatio (@ParkerAssault) February 18, 2018

@TideoIogy