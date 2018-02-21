Anime

Fans React to ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 128

Episode 128 of Dragon Ball Super brought major developments for the series as the Tournament of […]

Episode 128 of Dragon Ball Super brought major developments for the series as the Tournament of Power draws to a close and fans are still feeling the after effects. Not only did the series feature a few emotional moments for Vegeta, who fans have really clung to ever since he’s made some major strides in the Tournament of Power, it featured a big change for Goku.

Overall, it was quite the emotional episode for fans as the series’ next episode won’t air until two weeks from now. Luckily, 128 featured many moments fans could cling too such as Vegeta remembering his family in the fight with Jiren, Jiren’s tearful elimination of Vegeta, and Goku standing strong at the end of the episode.

Goku reaches Ultra Instinct once more, after feeling more motivated seeing Vegeta’s final stand, and now fans are anxious to see what it means for Jiren and Goku as the tournament whittles down to its final two minutes.

Read on to see what fans thought of the latest episode.

