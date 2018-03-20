‘Dragon Ball Super’s Crew For Episode 130 Is Too Good

Dragon Ball Super‘s penultimate episode was an exciting moment for fans as it not only capitalized on the much-awaited final fight between a mastered Ultra Instinct Goku and a fully powered Jiren, but it did so gorgeously.

Fans praised the episode’s animation above all else, and even have highly ranked among other episodes in the series. When looking at the full breakdown of the staff working on the episode, it is no wonder the episode turned out so well.

Took forever translating this, but holy crap, just look at the guys on this episode. No wonder it looked great. pic.twitter.com/HP9eQwoTjS — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) March 18, 2018

Thanks to a translation by Twitter user @AnimeAjay, we now have a full staff list of Episode 130 and it definitely confirms a few things. The number of folks working on the episode explains the high amount of detailed scenes in the fight, and much of the staff had been working as regulars on the series.

Twitter user @taddlelegacy argues that the staff is the same as Super has always had, with a “few old hyped returning faces,” but the quality is merely a reflection of what the staff is capable of should the series be allowed time for proper scheduling and production efforts.

DBS Episode 130 looks good because of Takahashi? Takahashi wasn’t on this ep at all. This episode was basically all the main Super animators with a few of old hyped returning faces. This is what they were always capable of if DBS had proper scheduling, production, and time. — Crt (@taddlelegacy) March 18, 2018

But regardless of what led the series to delivering such a fantastically animated penultimate episode, fans are definitely appreciative of what they got. Since the previous episodes were marred for reusing animations, Episode 130 rebuts these arguments with a true work of art.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

