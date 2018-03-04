‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Shows Ultra Instinct Goku’s Intense Debut Against Jiren

It is a busy time for Dragon Ball Super right now. With just a handful of episodes left before its finale, the anime has lots to do before it wraps. This weekend, the series returned with its 129th episode after a short break, but plenty of eyeing the anime’s newest preview instead.

After all, the action-packed clip does show off Goku’s final fight with Jiren.

As you can see above, Dragon Ball Super released a preview for episode 130 not long ago once its most recent episode finishing airing in Japan. The clip may be short, but it shows off how powerful Goku’s new Ultra Instinct form is. The reel begins with a very shirtless Goku drawing back a punch while in his latest power-up. The Saiyan’s silver-white hair is impossible to miss, and the shimmery aura around his body looks plenty powerful. However, Jiren is not about to let the hero one-up his own power levels.

The clip makes sure to highlight Jiren’s latest power-up. The Pride Trooper is seen preparing his own attacks for Goku, but Jiren looks more irritated than ever before. With his own shirt now ripped off, the Universe 11 fighter is surrounded with a red energy aura that is almost identical to Goku’s. The eerie comparison has some fans speculating if Jiren will tap into the Ultra Instinct form next week, and the fandom isn’t willing to rule out such an idea just yet. After all, Jiren is said to be stronger than his own God of Destruction. His ability to tap into the mastered state at will could be the thing which puts him over Belmod in terms of strength, but Jiren’s use of the rumored form may not be as efficient as the way Goku uses it. For now, though, fans can only speculate about the final showdown until Dragon Ball Super airs its next episode.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

What do you think of Goku’s power-up in the anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!