‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Reveals Vegeta’s Best Line Ever

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has finally tip-toed into the ‘Universe 6’ saga, and Toonami just released the best possible preview for its next episode. After all, the clip does see Vegeta deliver what might be his best line to-date.

As you can see above, the preview for episode 33 starts off easily enough. The tournament between Universe 7 and Universe 6 is on, but Goku is already struggling. The hero goes up against Botamo first, but the bear-like fighter is not phased by the Saiyan’s attacks. Even Chi-Chi is taken back by the fighter, and things only get worse from there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like Krillin mentions, the Universe 7 team isn’t so keen on their competitor’s Freeza lookalike. The preview hints the new character isn’t as bad as Freeza, but Krillin isn’t sure whether he believes all of Frost’s good deeds. And, judging by Vegeta’s reaction to the guy later on, Krillin may be right.

The preview ends with a tag of Frost powering up into another form of his. The fighter looks smug at the level-up, calling out to the crowd, “How about my final form?

Vegeta, as usual, isn’t impressed.

“Final form my ass,” Vegeta yells.

Of course, fans can understand why Vegeta is miffed by Frost’s claim. The Saiyan is well aware of what Freeza can do, so Vegeta knows if Frost is using his final form or not. The transformation he pulls out isn’t the sleek one which Freeza first made famous, and Vegeta isn’t afraid to call out Frost on his lies.

If you are familiar with the Dragon Ball Super manga, then you will know how Frost’s battle with Goku goes. The Universe 6 fighter gets called out on his lie, and Goku makes Frost call his own bluff. The hero goes Super Saiyan, prompting Frost to take up his real final form out of fear. Goku ends up losing the match due to a dizzy spell, and Piccolo is left to take on Frost in a new match – one which Goku warns he cannot win.

Dragon Ball SuperSunday at on Fuji Television Network

ComicBook Composite 77.74 #21All-Time Comic TV Shows

Average rating

from 471 users#20All-Time Rated