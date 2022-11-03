Dragon Ball Super Figures Resurrect Super Saiyan 3 Goku Black

Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not fill the void left by Dragon Ball Super's television hiatus, with the last episode arriving in 2017 to cap off the Tournament of Power Arc, but the spin-off series has seen some mind-bending characters introduced, and brought back from the dead, to help expand the franchise. With The Z-Fighters finding themselves facing a resurrected Goku Black, with a new transformation at his disposal, new figures have been revealed for the villain that shows him sporting a very different version of Super Saiyan 3.

The Goku Black Arc didn't just introduce this evil version of Goku, who had been created when the rogue Kaioshin known as Zamasu decided to overtake the Saiyan's body for himself, it also brought back Future Trunks to be a part of the Z-Fighters' world, with the alternate son of Vegeta being absent from the franchise since the conclusion of the Cell Saga. In Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Goku Black returned from the grave and was able to achieve a new level of power by scores of Gokus from different realities. With Super Saiyan 3 Rose at his disposal, both Goku and Vegeta were forced to fuse once again, as Gogeta was clearly the best option in taking down this unique antagonist.

Super Saiyan 3 Rose To The Rescue

The Official Dragon Ball Website shared a first look at Goku Black's Super Saiyan 3 Rose figure, with the villain not returning to the main franchise following his death in Dragon Ball Super, though with the Dragon Balls bringing back countless characters in the Shonen franchise's past, there's always a chance for any character to come back from the grave:

(Photo: DragonBall.com)

Currently, Goku Black hasn't returned in the latest Dragon Ball Heroes Arc, Ultra God Mission, but we've seen some wild versions of fighters as both allies and enemies alike. With the Warriors In Black revealed to include an alternate version of Future Gohan, along with a Bardock that could also use Super Saiyan 3, this latest arc is introducing plenty of surprises to the spin-off series.

Do you think that we'll eventually see Goku Black return to the main series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.

