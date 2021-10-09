Dragon Ball Super Announces New FILA Sneaker Collection

Dragon Ball Super has announced an official collaboration with FILA for a new line of sneakers highlights the anime series! It’s quite the big time for Dragon Ball Super fans as not only is the manga continuing from where the TV anime ended off with new chapters releasing on a monthly basis, but the franchise will soon be debuting its second major feature film effort. To celebrate this major year for the franchise, Dragon Ball Super came to New York Comic Con to not only show off a new look at the movie, but some other new works in the pipeline.

One of these new projects has been officially revealed by Funimation to be a surprising collaboration with FILA for a new collection of awesome sneakers inspired by Dragon Ball Super. The first in this limited-edition collection is the FILA Renno x Dragon Ball Super sneakers inspired by Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God in particular with its blend of Vegeta’s gold and white Saiyan armor with the small streak of red inspired by the bold godly transformation. Check out the closer look photos at the new shoes below:

NEWS FROM #NYCC2021: Power Up Your Footwear with Official Dragon Ball Super x FILA Collection 👟



Read on: https://t.co/l2A1TB2D4T pic.twitter.com/ArIU2uW6bd — Funimation (@Funimation) October 7, 2021

As Funimation teases about the new Dragon Ball Super x FILA collection, these won’t be the only shoes we’ll be seeing as part of the collaboration either. There’s a planned FILA F-13 x Dragon Ball Super pair inspired by Future Trunks’ (the Dragon Ball Super makeover for the character specifically) red scarf, denim, and sword, but images of those have yet to be revealed. But both pairs also feature a logo for the Dragon Ball Super series on the tongue, heel, and inside liner. This new collection will be available at Foot Locker in North America, but a release window or date has yet to be set.

With these upcoming shoes, the franchise now has some major things brewing in the works with the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Currently scheduled for a release in Japan next year, the international release window or date has yet to be set nor do fans have a true idea of what this new movie will be completely about. But what do you think about this Dragon Ball Super x FILA collection so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!