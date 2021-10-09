Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Poster for NYCC

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has released a much closer look at the new promo poster dropped to celebrate its panel at New York Comic Con! Toei Animation first revealed that it would be releasing a brand new movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise earlier this year, and has taken the opportunity to show off a little more of what to expect from the new entry at some of the major conventions since that announcement. They recently brought a much better look at the new film to New York Comic Con, and celebrated in style.

Fans attending the convention in person were able to see a new promo poster featuring Goku, Piccolo, and the two new characters for the film, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and now Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has dropped a much closer look at the new poster through various press in Japan. Comic Natalie shared a close look at this new poster through their official Twitter account, and fans can now get to see some of the finer details in these new designs along with a much better idea of the kind of color palate the new movie is working with. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/comic_natalie/status/1446291028785258496?s=20

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently slated to debut in Japan some time next year, but the film has yet to confirm a release window for its international release as of this writing. During its special panel at New York Comic Con, it was confirmed that this new film will be CG animated thanks to the first clip debuted, and it was confirmed that it will be taking place after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly as well. Not only that, but this still takes place some time before the End of Z as well much like the manga arcs we have seen play out in the months since Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s release.

It’s yet to be revealed when exactly fans will be able to get to see even more of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in action, but we’ll definitely be getting something in the coming months as 2022 speedily approaches. There are still lots of questions to answer (especially about these two new characters in the poster), but what are you thinking of the new movie so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!