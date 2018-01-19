When Will ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Final Episode Air?

The announcement that Dragon Ball Super is ending for the forseeable future (aka taking a “brief hiatus”) is rocking the fanbase hard, with reactions varying from shocked, to angry, to hopeful. The makers of Dragon Ball Super have issued a official statements to help assuage fan concerns, but there’s still one big question to answer: When will the last episode of Dragon Ball Super air?

This calendar counting down Dragon Ball Super‘s final episodes synchs up to what we previously reported about the projected end date for the “Universal Survival” saga. March 25th seems to be the the official date when fans should plan to hold their Dragon Ball Super finale parties and such – because after that date, we’ll be on a long wait for the new Dragon Ball prequel movie that’s arriving in December.

It’s not all bad news, though: right now, The Tournament of Power is at a fever-pitch of excitement, as Goku and Vegeta have broached crazy new levels of power for a final showdown with Jiren. Before Dragon Ball Super goes dark, there are going to be a lot of highlight moments to enjoy, for sure.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.