Final ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode Has A ‘Dragon Ball GT’ Callback

Dragon Ball Super is coming to an end fairly soon, and fans are anxious to see how the series will fare once the final credits roll on the popular program. But the title for the final episode for the series has been revealed, and with it, comes a reference to Dragon Ball past.

But, surprisingly, the final episode features a callback to the final episode of Dragon Ball GT.

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 131, the final episode, of Dragon Ball Super below!

(Yes, it’s just about the same as the Japanese title for the last episode of GT) pic.twitter.com/fyvkY1FnmF — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 23, 2018

The title for Episode 131 is “A Miraculous Conclusion! Farewell Goku! Until the Day We Meet Again!!” and eagle eyed fans have spotted that the title is a reference to the final episode of Dragon Ball GT, which was titled “Farewell Goku…Until We Meet Again” and previously served as the series finale.

Fans have been wondering about Dragon Ball Super‘s place in the overall timeline, since the series has to end before the events of the final episode of Dragon Ball Z, but this reference to Dragon Ball GT‘s finale throws a wrench into the conversation. This could be no more than a cheeky reference to the series’ previous finale, it is strange than the title is not instead a reference to the final episode of Z’s title, “Even Stronger!! Goku’s Dream Is Super Huge!”

This could be wishful thinking, but given how previous spoilers have painted a certain picture for the final two episodes of the series, there at least is a small thread of promising more content in the future. Rather than match Z’s definitive end, Super is instead invoking GT‘s end of hoping for future adventures (rather than the actual content of the episode which shoots itself far into the future).

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

