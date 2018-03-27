‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Sets Up A Super Saiyan 3 Comeback

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super has now aired, and fans are still feeling the hollow sting of the lack of new content from the franchise. But luckily the series is set to return in some fashion, and is teasing possible future storylines.

This includes the return Universe 6, and even a Caulifla that reaches Super Saiyan 3 after some tough training.

After the Tournament of Power came to a close, and Android 17 won on behalf of Universe 7, the Super Dragon Ball wish was used to revive the universes that were erased. One of which was Universe 6, which was brought back amongst cheers from Caulifla, Cabba, and Kale, and Caulifla promised to train even more to reach Super Saiyan 3.

Since the series finale left so many potential plot lines to follow should the series return with more than just the movie, and a potentially Super Saiyan 3 Caulifla, Kale, and Cabba challenging Goku and Vegeta to a rematch is only one of these possible stories.

Fans definitely would like to see come to pass as Caulifla and Kale were some of the most popular additions to the series during the Tournament of Power. Seeing how powerful they became at Super Saiyan 2, and then a fused Super Saiyan 2, one could only imagine what kind of damage a Super Saiyan 3 Kefla could do outside of the limits placed on them by the World of Void.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

