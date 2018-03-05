‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Really Confused About Freeza Right Now

These days, Dragon Ball Super has got fans on the edge of their seats. The anime is set to end in just a couple of episodes as Goku and Jiren finish their final fight. This weekend, fans got a taste of the pair’s climatic battle, but the update made others a bit worried. After all, where in the world did Freeza go?

Yes, the Dragon Ball fandom is feeling pretty confused about Freeza right about now. The character may be a cold-stone villain, but he is part of Goku’s team for the Tournament of Power. Audiences might not like it, but they have to care about Freeza since his fate has a direct tie to Goku. So, fans would love to know where the villain is these days.

Just, look at the slides below. Fans are not chill over Freeza and his worrisome disappearance.

If fans will recall, Freeza has been missing for a couple episodes now. The character was last seen teaming up with Android 17 against Jiren. Just before Android 17 sacrificed his life to save Vegeta and Goku, Freeza came around with a sneak attack. The baddie tried to surprise Jiren with an attack, but the Universe 11 warrior simply backhanded him out of sight.

Some fans thought Freeza may have been eliminated thanks to the counter, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Omni-Kings did not announce the character’s elimination from the tournament or remove him from their GodPad. Nothing has been said about Freeza since he was smacked away by Jiren, but there could be an easy explanation for that.

With Goku and Jiren fighting at full power, fans think the two will knock each other out of the tournament. The tie would leave their universes’ fates in the air, but that dilemma could be settled by Freeza. If the villain was knocked out within bounds or chose to hide himself, Freeza could be event’s final fighter standing if Goku and Jiren go out at the same time. His survival would ensure a win for Universe 7, but his access to the Super Dragon Balls would surely cause big issues for Goku and the gang at home.

Right now, fans can only speculate about Freeza as nothing has been said about him concretely. There’s a chance the villain was simply obliterated without Toei Animation making a fuss about it. So, you cannot blame fans for all of their questioning. They don’t want to know what Freeza is up to… They just want to know if he is still alive.

What do you think Freeza is up to? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

