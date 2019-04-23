‘Dragon Ball’ Shares Exclusive Metallic Super Saiyan Blue Goku Funko Pop

If you are ready to make your Dragon Ball collection that much better, then you better get your wallets ready. Thanks to Funko, a new Dragon Ball figure has been announced, and the exclusive collectible is one of Goku’s best.

Over on Twitter, the team at Funko revealed its special Metallic SSB Goku figure featuring the hero’s iconic attack.

The figure, which can be seen below, will be hard to get given its exclusive status. It will be sold by Chalice Collectibles, so fans will want to get their research done on how to best buy this sweet figure.

Coming Soon: Chalice Collectibles Exclusive Metallic SSGSS Goku (Kamehameha) Pop!https://t.co/lfrmC7RbhO pic.twitter.com/vl37qeZFel — Funko (@OriginalFunko) April 22, 2019

As you can tell, Goku is wearing his usual orange gi in this figure, and his hair is perfectly metallic and blue. His eyebrows and eyes match his newly colored hair, and Goku looks plenty impressive with a Kamehameha in hand. The Saiyan looks like he is about to take out Freeza for the nth time, and there is no doubt he could do so looking like this.

If you want to get this figure, then you can go ahead and pre-order it via Chalice Collectibles. The figure will run fans a solid $20 before tax and shipping. And, if all else fails, sites like ebay may be able to help fans out should they want to buy resales once this exclusive Funko sells out.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

