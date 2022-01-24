Dragon Ball Super Unleashes Some of Granolah’s Best Moves Yet

Dragon Ball Super unleashed some of Granolah’s best moves in the series yet with the newest chapter of the manga series! As the Granolah the Survivor arc is scheduled to come to an end before the end of the year, each new chapter of the series is that much more tantalizing as the fight is getting closer to its end too. It seemed like it was going that way for a bit as Granolah started to figure out his edge over Gas despite the Heeter sibling becoming the new strongest in the universe, and the way to keep that edge was to continue surprising Gas with some slick new moves and strategies.

The newest chapter of the series picks up right after that cliffhanger that saw Granolah fighting against Gas in full, and unfortunately it becomes immediately apparent that the more Granolah fights against Gas, the more the Heeter is becoming accustomed to all of Granolah’s moves. This leads him to dig into his arsenal even more for more techniques that could possibly do the job and sees him drawing on very familiar moves such as making clones of himself and more throughout the fight.

Chapter 80 reveals quickly that Gas is speedily catching onto each and every one of Granolah’s techniques, but just like his fight against Goku and Vegeta, Granolah reveals that he’s very quick on his feet and is able to pull out all kinds of new tricks with his Dragon Ball granted abilities. This includes using Hakai to create something akin to a smokescreen that catches the Heeter off guard despite his overwhelming strength advantage over Granolah. When Gas caught onto these moves too, Granolah revealed another trick.

He then reveals that on top of Instant Transmission he could also unleash multiple clones of himself. Just like he did in the fight before, this new version of the cloning instead gives him many more copies. They divide his strength like the first time as well, but it was really only a distraction that allowed him to land a choice attack directly to Gas’ chest. Unfortunately, even all of these tricks weren’t enough to completely take down Gas.

But this is only reflective of just how many strategies and tricks Granolah still has under his employ. It’s the idea that he’ll fight smarter instead of harder from here on out, but it remains to be seen whether or not it will be enough just yet. But what do you think? What kinds of tricks do you think Granolah still have up his sleeves? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!