Dragon Ball Super Gives Gas A Major Power Boost

Dragon Ball Super just gave Gas a major power boost with the newest chapter of the series! While the Granolah the Survivor arc has been primarily focused on the titular Granolah as he’s trying to make up for the losses of his past, one of the major plots brewing in the background was the plot mysteriously unfolding from the scheming Heeters group. Even more mysterious was Gas, who was touted as being one of the strongest potential fighters before and was continued to be teased as strong even when Granolah become the strongest being in the universe.

While Gas’ base strength and power is still in question, he has gone to a whole new kind of level with the newest chapter of the series. Thanks to a successful wish on the Dragon Balls, Gas has been given a huge new boost of power, speed, and strength. Just like how Granolah had wished himself to become the strongest in the universe before, Gas has seemingly made the same wish and gone beyond what even Granolah had been capable of in that first fight against Goku and Vegeta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 78 of the series confirms the worst case scenario in that the Heeters were indeed able to collect both of Monaito’s Dragon Balls and make their wish. Gas and Macki head to Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah’s location when they find out that the three have stopped fighting and soon Elec makes the wish. While we don’t get to see Elec state his wish, we do see the result is a new Gas who has since become the new strongest in the universe. As a result, he’s become much taller and physically imposing.

His new power boost is not put into any tangible kind of measurement, but it’s clear that he’s become much stronger than Granolah did in his wish simply because his wish came after Granolah. But it’s also true that Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta have been weakened by their own fight so Gas’ strength seems impressive, but there’s just no way to gauge how impressive since the others are not at their full power. But what do you think?

What do you think of Gas’ major power boost? What do you think the specific wish made on the Dragon Balls was? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!