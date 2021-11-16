Dragon Ball Super Teaser Sets Up Goku’s Next Challenger

Dragon Ball Super is setting up Goku’s next major challenger with the first teaser pages for the next chapter of the manga! The Granolah the Survivor arc is reaching a new phase as Goku and Vegeta have ended their fight with Granolah. The previous chapter of the series dug deep into Granolah’s past and revealed that he’s been angry at the wrong people for all of his life. Blaming the Saiyans for the death of his mother and people, it was actually the Heeters who ended up being directly responsible for Granolah’s mother’s death.

With this in mind, the final moments of the previous chapter of the series revealed that the Heeters were finally making their major move now that they had successfully gathered Monaito’s Dragon Balls. Now that Granolah knows the truth about his past, it’s likely that he won’t be fighting with Goku and Vegeta anymore. In fact, Goku’s next challenger is fast approaching as teased through the first few rough draft pages for Chapter 78 of the series as detailed by @Herms98 on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The roughs are out for DBS ch.78, “Gas’ Wish”. Maki receives word from Oil that the Saiyans and Granolah have stopped fighting. Elec sends Maki and Gas to go finish them off in their weakened state, while he makes a wish on the DBs. https://t.co/7YBP2gMJm1 pic.twitter.com/Y7UHvYz6s4 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 13, 2021

The rough drafts for Chapter 78 of the series tease that the Heeters will be scrambling to make their wish in time but find out that Granolah and the Saiyans are no longer distracting one another. Elec tells Maki and Gas to take care of it, and while Gas thinks his current strength is enough to deal with all three of them, the wish is the only sure fire way to make sure that there plan goes off without a hitch. So now it seems that after much teasing, Gas will be getting into the battle in full.

Interestingly enough, if Gas approaches Goku and the others now, it’s highly likely that Granolah will be getting into the fight as well. He’s operating a much more emotionally volatile level than he was before, and that’s a wild card that Goku and Vegeta certainly don’t need to put up with. Factoring in the fact that each of them has been highly damaged in their fights, and it’s still unclear as to what Gas is really capable of, and it seems like the series is setting up for a big one.

What do you think of this tease? Are you curious to see Goku’s fight with Gas and the other Heeters? How do you think Granolah plays into the coming brawl? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!