Dragon Ball Super Gets a Disappointing Update in 2026

Even four decades since its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball series remains one of the most influential anime and manga franchises of all time. Since the mangaka’s death in 2024, the Dragon Ball Super manga has been on an indefinite hiatus. Toyotaro, the manga artist who supported Toriyama throughout Super’s serialization, will be taking the helm with both illustrations and storyboarding. As fans continued anticipating more updates from the franchise, a highly anticipated event named Dragon Ball Genki Dama Matsuri was held on January 25th at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The Genki Dama Matsuri, a special event to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary, was first confirmed in October this year. It’s the biggest Dragon Ball event in a while, celebrating the forty-year journey of one of the greatest series of all time.

A remake anime titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been confirmed for release in Fall 2026 and will retell the story of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. Additionally, the continuation of the Dragon Ball Super anime, The Galactic Patrol, was also announced, which will adapt the next arc after the Tournament of Power. The Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga is around 26 chapters long, which suggests that the anime will follow a weekly schedule. However, while the latest anime announcements are already exciting, the event didn’t share any information about the manga’s return.

The Dragon Ball Super Manga Is Still on Indefinite Hiatus

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Following Toriyama’s death in March 2024, the manga returned with a surprise chapter in February 2025 before resuming its indefinite hiatus. While it’s believed that Toyotaro will be working on both the story and the art, there haven’t been any updates regarding when the manga will resume serialization. After the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga, the anime still has three more arcs left to adapt, but the manga may not see the story continue for a while.

The main story takes place a few years after the defeat of Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z (but before that series’ time-skip epilogue), introducing greater cosmic threats just when peace was achieved on Earth. Super has come a long way over the years, and fans can’t wait to see Goku and the Z Fighters’ journey continue with a new adventure. The latest Super Hero Saga expands on the story of the 2022 film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, following Piccolo and Gohan.

Those who carry the spirit of the Red Ribbon Army, which was once destroyed by Goku, have created two ultimate Androids named Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, threatening the planet yet again. While the manga’s future looks bleak right now, Toyotaro has declared his willingness to continue the story, stating that while it may be difficult to step into Toriyama’s shoes, it’s not impossible. All episodes of Dragon Ball Super are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and now is the perfect time to catch up before the anime returns with another adventure.

