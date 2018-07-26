‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sets Up A Big Gohan v Kefla Battle

Dragon Ball Super has gone through the Tournament of Power once already, so fans may think they’re safe from any surprises. However, for those who keep up with the manga, you know that is not the case right now.

After all, Dragon Ball Super just made a big diversion from the anime, and it put Gohan up against a rather surprising Saiyan.

Thanks to Viz Media, chapter 38 of Dragon Ball Super has hit the Internet, and it documents Kale’s rage as the Berserk Super Saiyan. With the heroine going out of control, the only way to knock Kale to her sense is for Caulifla to fuse with her, and the result leaves fans with Kefla.

Of course, the fusion is more powerful than anyone at the tournament expected. Zeno gives approval for the girls to fight as one, giving a slew of universes a run for their money as they get eliminated left and right. When Universe 11 is targeted, Jiren is asked to pitch in, but Kefla responds with a massive energy blast. The attack heads towards Goku and Jiren, but Gohan makes a great interception.

The younger Saiyan blocks the blast, prompting him to stand before Goku in his sleek black gi.

“You settle things with Jiren, father! Kefla is all mine,” Gohan says.

Oh, yeah. Welcome back, Gohan. We’ve missed that fighting spirit of yours.

When Kefla asks Gohan who he thinks he is, the hero gives a small smirk just before the chapter ends.”A Saiyan, just like you. But one born on Earth.”

Unlike in the anime, Gohan will get his chance to shine as he prepares to fight Kefla head on. The Saiyan didn’t get that chance in the show, but Toyotaro is determined to give the hero a close-up while Goku and Vegeta wage their own wars. So, if you’ve been waiting for Gohan to step up to the plate, then the Dragon Ball Super manga is where you need to be these days.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 38 is now available at Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019.

