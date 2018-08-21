‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Shocking End to Ultimate Gohan v Kefla

When it comes to fighting, Dragon Ball Super has its methodology down. Heroes like Son Goku know what it takes to win, and readers know Gohan can tap into that determination when called upon. So, fans were obviously eager when Gohan decided to throw down the gauntlet and challenge Kefla in the manga.

Now, fans have learned how that hyped fight ended, and no one expected it to go down like it did.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out its latest chapter, and the update focused heavily on Gohan to start. The Saiyan was seen challenging Super Saiyan Kefla to battle, giving Goku time to work on breaking his limits. With Gohan in his ultimate state, the hero went toe-to-toe with Kefla despite the Fusion’s multiplied power, but the pair wound up in a stalemate. And, in the end, Kefla and Gohan were both eliminated from the Tournament of Power by a double knockout.

Before the two go out, Kefla comments on their battle they’ve had with Gohan, and she takes a few digs at Universe 7 along the way.

“We’re lost, huh? Even fused, we couldn’t beat a single Saiyan. There’s just so measuring up to your almighty universe. Well, it’s our fate to get obliterated. That’s how it is,” Kefla says.

Still, Gohan makes sure to compliment his opponent before they exchange their last blows. “You’re pretty strong yourself. And the truth is I’m at my limit,” the fighter reveals.

So, even after all that time studying, it seems Gohan can still dredge up the power needed to fight a good fight. After all, Kale alone was strong enough to smack around Golden Freeza, and her Fusion with Caulifla only made her stronger. For Gohan to be able to fight on level ground with Super Saiyan Kefla means he’s more powerful than ever before, and his final fight in the Tournament of Power proves he shouldn’t be underestimated.

