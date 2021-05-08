Dragon Ball Super's Goku Falls In Love With JoJo

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Dragon Ball might both be Shonen, franchises, the two action-packed anime series could not be more different, though it seems as if the two series have been united by the voice of the English Goku, Sean Schemmel, expressing his love for the series created by Hirohiko Araki. Though there currently aren't any plans for Schemmel to join the Stand focused franchise, with him not having supplied any of the voices in the previous seasons, it's entirely possible that his newfound love for the franchise might have him joining the world of the Joestars at some point.

Sean Schemmel himself has played the role of Goku for over twenty years at this point, lending his talents to the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama not just in the anime, but in countless video games and other material linked to the series. On top of this, Schemmel has brought characters to life across a number of other anime series, including the likes of One Piece, Berserk, Yu-Gi-Oh, Yu Yu Hakusho, and many more. With Dragon Ball Super recently announcing that a brand new film is on the way, it's clear that Schemmel will be playing the role of Goku for quite some time to come.

Schemmel himself took to his Official Twitter Account to express his love for the anime series following viewing a few episodes of Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation, going so far as to say that he is willing to change his name in order to celebrate the world of the Joestars and their Stands:

So after digging a few episodes into Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure I’m definitely thinking of changing my name to Sean Seanstar. #justsaiyan — Sean Schemmel liked a Tweet.™️ (@SeanSchemmel) May 8, 2021

While Dragon Ball might be the talk of the town right now following the announcement that Dragon Ball Super would be getting a brand new movie, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure made the news earlier this year with confirmation that Part Six, Stone Ocean, would be receiving an anime adaptation of its own. While we don't know whether David Production will be returning, having worked on all the previous seasons of the series, fans are certainly hopeful that the animation studio will once again dive into the world of Joestars.

What do you think of Schemmel's newfound love of all things Joestar? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands.