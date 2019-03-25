‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Goku, Vegeta Hit With Their Biggest Insult Yet

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest villain has immediately caught the attention of fans as Planet Eater Moro not only seems to be getting stronger as his fight with Goku and Vegeta continues, but he’s also beginning to show fragments of a personality fans have been missing from the villains lately. As he’s growing stronger and closer to reaching his prime, he’s begun to toy with Goku and Vegeta.

This, of course, includes Dragon Ball’s usual barbs and jabs, but Moro’s power to back them up increases the sting tenfold. Especially when Moro tells Goku and Vegeta that they were never a threat to begin with, and essentially burning the entire Saiyan race in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 46 of the series, Goku and Vegeta are at their weakest point yet as Moro’s gaining strength. He’s even managed to change his body into a more youthful state, and absorbs or counters every one of Goku and Vegeta’s attacks. After wiping them out with a huge ki blast, Moro says their resistance was surprising as beings like Goku and Vegeta did not exist in his time.

He mentioned how the only one who managed to stop him was the Lord of Lords (now resting within Majin Buu’s body) who stole his abilities. After delivering a swift knee to Goku’s ribs, he grabs both Goku and Vegeta by the necks and says that he ought to mention that they were never a threat to him. That he, in fact, welcomes them as they add to his power.

Rubbing further salt in the wound, Moro completely drains Goku and Vegeta of their energy and implies that they’ll die not too long after having it drained. This blend of fearsome power, cocky attitude, and mysterious abilities are quickly cementing Moro as a strong villain that fans hope stays as strong as the newest arc of the series continues.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!