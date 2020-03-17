Dragon Ball Super Star Masako Nozawa Joins Digimon Reboot Cast

Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting for quite some time for news of a potential follow up to the 2018 anime series, but no news has been released as of this writing. Toei Animation has been keeping busy, however, and they tend to dash the hopes of those eager fans with other new anime project that could potentially run for quite a long time such as the new Digimon Adventure reboot. That doesn’t mean that you won’t be hearing Masako Nozawa in a new anime, however, as she has been confirmed for the cast of the new Digimon anime.

As confirmed by Oricon News in Japan, Masako Nozawa will be joining the cast of the new Digimon anime as the narrator for the series. This marks her grand return to the franchise following serving as both the narrator and the voice of Guilmon in the Digimon Tamers series. So Nozawa definitely has a wealth of experience heading into this new series.

It might not be a weekly dose of Nozawa’s performance as Goku as many fans were hoping to get this year, but it is great to have confirmation that we will be hearing her performance with each new weekly episode. With her joining the new Digimon Adventure series, this marks a big record for Nozawa as her performances will be airing in the same time slot on Fuji TV for six consecutive years when including Dragon Ball Z Kai, Dragon Ball Super, and GeGeGe no Kitaro.

More details surrounding this new anime are still revealing themselves, but we’ll see for sure how it all stacks up together when Digimon Adventure: premieres April 5th in Japan. There has yet to be any confirmation of an English language release for the new reboot as of yet, so this means we don’t know whether or not it’s going to get an English subbed or dubbed release. But as the new anime continues toward its launch, we should be getting more information on that matter barring any drastic changes in the production schedule.

via Oricon News