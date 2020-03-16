One Piece Shares Official Coronavirus Prevention PSA

It's been a rough time for the world as the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a number of closures, delays, and cancellations as people everywhere have been doing their part to help prevent the spread of the virus and hopefully curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease. But there is a small silver lining among much of the tough news as many in the anime world have begun to ban together to help spread much needed information about how to help prevent spreading the coronavirus even more so than it currently is now.

Now the Straw Hats have joined the fight as @Amanomoon_ on Twitter shared a special PSA One Piece had on Japanese TV in which the Straw Hats each spoke out to fans about the precautions they need to take over the next few weeks. This includes social distancing (meaning limiting interactions between large crowds of people and leaving the house unnecessarily) and washing your hands thoroughly.

Message de prévention contre le #COVIDー19 Coronavirus sur une chaîne TV Japonaise L’équipage du Chapeau de paille et le Capitaine Luffy vous recommandes le lavage des mains quotidiennement afin d’éviter ce Virus et pouvoir le combattre ! 🦠 Par : @sn_spr___

CC @ADNanime — 𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗡 [パンダマン] ☄️ (@Amanomoon_) March 16, 2020

As the news of the novel coronavirus continues to get even scarier with each passing day, seeing the Straw Hats take this on directly must surely be a breath of fresh air to the younger audiences who are in the midst of this global pandemic. Information as to how we will all make it through the next few weeks, and months potentially, will be more crucial than ever.

Some anime productions have been impacted by the pandemic, and One Piece is one that fans have been looking towards for any announcement in that regard. Things might change in the next few weeks, but for now, the Straw Hats are ready to take on this challenge much like every other one thus far.

What types of anime will you be checking out over the next few weeks? Have you finally jumped on the One Piece ship or possibly watching it all again from the very beginning? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

