‘Dragon Ball Super’s Latest Episode Is Breaking Crunchyroll

UPDATE: Funimation has commented on the delay on Twitter to apologize for the issue. The problem appear to be due to traffic as well. Sites like Daisuke and VRV are also having issues getting the episode up.

It appears Dragon Ball Super has managed to break the limits of Crunchyroll. The translated episode for the anime’s latest episode isn’t even out yet, but traffic on the site is already causing issues. As fans have noticed, the large volume of users flooding the site to watch Dragon Ball Super’s hour-long special has got the site feeling under the weather.

As you can see below, fans are experiencing plenty of technical errors with Crunchyroll right now. If the site even loads, it is next to impossible to locate the Dragon Ball Super channel since fans are refreshing the landing page on repeat. Crunchyroll has since implemented a timeout page informing fans of the issue. The page will count down fans to a refresh, and fans seem to say the error resolves itself afterwards.

“We are actively working on making fixes to the Crunchyroll service to better accommodate high traffic. In the mean time, US users can watch Crunchyroll shows on VRV. VRV is a new service made by Crunchyroll, bringing you tons of anime, animation, sci-fi, fantasy, comedy and more all within one app,” the site writes.

If you are looking to watch Dragon Ball Super‘s new episode, then you can also try Funimation and Crunchyroll on VRV. Both channels will have the anime’s simulcasted episode when it goes live, and other websites like AnimeLab will host the series outside of the U.S. The simulcast for Crunchyroll’s Dragon Ball Super episodes usually begins at 8:15 p.m. CST but it appears the influx of traffic for the anime’s latest episode is causing a delay. So far, Crunchyroll has yet to comment on the delay, but fans should expect the special to go live soon!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.