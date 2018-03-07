This ‘Dragon Ball’ Fan Art Gives Goku v Jiren an Ultra Realistic Makeover

Dragon Ball Super is barrelling toward the biggest main event in Dragon Ball history: Perfect Ultra Instinct Goku vs. Jiren! While the actual fight is definitely going to be a milestone event to witness, the wave of fan art it’s inspiring is almost just as fun:

The beauty of this depiction is how it marries a more realistic aesthetic to the comic book / anime format, creating a look for Goku and/or Jiren that is much more in line with humanoid physique and muscle structure. All that artistic analysis aside, it’s just a really cool picture that will surely look good in its fully completed form.

Every major Dragon Ball matchup inspires a wave of artwork for years to come afterward; however, Goku vs. Jiren will be a different case. The challenge of depicting these particular battle scenes will be the same for the actual Dragon ball Super animators and the fan artists alike: How do illustrate this new level of speed and power, particularly when it comes to Perfect Ultra Instinct Goku.

As you can see in the trailer above, this fight between Goku and Jiren in episode 130 will truly be unlike any we’ve seen in the series before. It’s one of many reasons that fans are feeling cheated right now: just as we get into this good part of this new power-up, Dragon Ball Super is going to end. That’s going to leave us facing some major cliffhangers, and put the showrunners up against the challenge of how to redefine the series fight mechanics, going forward.

But before we get there, we still have one hell of a fight to witness – and there many exciting ways it could potentially play out.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.