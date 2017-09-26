‘Dragon Ball Super’ Director Teases Hit vs Jiren Battle

After seeing the epic battles in the latest Dragon Ball Super episodes, fans have been eager about the big two-part event that will be Goku and Jiren’s battle, leading to the revelation of Goku’s new transformation.However, there is a another battle coming in the Tournament of Power that’s also causing a buzz at the moment: Jiren vs. Hit of Universe 6!

Check out what Dragon Ball Super director Toshio Yoshitaka teased about the upcoming Hit vs. Jiren battle:

It’s a violent battle💥💥💥

that’s all I can say❗️ — 吉高寿男 (@toshio916) September 24, 2017



Ever since some recent episode spoilers revealed that Hit will battle Jiren, there’s been a lot of fan speculation about why that fight takes place, and where it fits into the process of Goku’s new transformation.

One working theory is that when Goku fights Jiren and unleashes a new max level Kaio-ken attack, it will leave his body weakened and spent temporarily, while Jiren will still be on the attack. That will bring other fighters like Hit and Vegeta into the ring to battle Jiren, while Goku recovers.

That’s all speculation but for longtime fans of Hit, seeing the Universe 6 assassin having to fight a more powerful enemy than we’ve ever seen (Jiren) will be just as thrilling as seeing Goku take on the challenge!

Reportedly, Hit and Jiren will throwdown in Episode 111 of Dragon Ball Super, which will air on October 15th.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami will begin airing the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.