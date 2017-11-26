‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Broke the Fourth Wall in the Best Way

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 117 of Dragon Ball Super below!

In the fight between Universe 2’s Ribrianne and Android 18, Ribrianne not only broke the fourth wall, but called out something that hasn’t been mentioned since the early episodes of Dragon Ball.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Ribrianne was questioning the strength of Android 18’s love, something that she’s been asking everyone throughout the Tournament of Power, and her attention was drawn to Krillin, who had been cheering for Android 18 on the sidelines:

oh my god pic.twitter.com/pf9u4v7oYF — Ultra Xenodoof 2 (@Electivirus) November 26, 2017

Ribrianne jokes “Is that guy your husband? He’s not beautiful. He doesn’t have a nose.”

Sensing the comedic sensibilities of the character, the team had Ribrianne blankly state one of the key aesthetic jokes of the series that hasn’t been mentioned in such a long time. The last time Krillin’s character design was brought into question was back in Dragon Ball.

A young Krillin was fighting a smell-focused fighter Bacterian, whose odor was so strong it would throw opponents off-balance. Krillin was up against the ropes for the majority of the fight, and almost fell to Bacterian’s ultimate move: a stinky finger. But when Goku reminded Krillin that he didn’t have a nose, Krillin quickly realized he was just imagining the debilitating smell and quickly defeated the smelly man.

Ribrianne has been the character with the funniest personality in the Tournament of Power, and this is just the latest example of the humor that comes from when she is on-screen. The last time she was featured heavily was in a fight with Vegeta as Vegeta openly recoiled at the sight of her, and the time before that was when the Kamikaze Fireballs were in the midst of their magical girl transformation before being cut short by Android 17.

Ribrianne and the rest of Universe 2 were certainly the oddballs in the Tournament of Power, and this fourth wall break has been heartily welcomed by fans as the “Universal Survival” arc amps up in the final 15 minutes.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 11:30 p.m

Did you catch this fourth wall break? Talk to me @Valdezology.