Dragon Ball Super Star Kyle Hebert Comments on New My Hero Academia Role

My Hero Academia’s fourth season continues and the latest episode of the series kicked off the work studies for Eijiro Kirishima, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tsuyu Asui. Izuku Midoriya’s work study got off to a rough start working under Sir Nighteye, and unfortunately for Kirishima, his was just as rough. But thankfully he was working under a strong pro hero, Fat Gum. This was fans’ first introduction to the pro hero in the anime series, and the English voice actor behind the pro was confirmed to be from a surprising source. Funimation confirmed Kyle Hebert, who fans will recognize for his work on Dragon Ball Super, as the voice behind the new hero.

Hebert took to Twitter to celebrate the big news with a hilarious “group hug” calling back to one of Fat Gum’s standout moments from his debut in Episode 68, and fans couldn’t be happier to see such a veteran join the ranks of the series!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The screenshot Hebert uses here is a moment highlighting Fat Gum’s quirk. It’s called Fat Absorption, which allows him to use his body fat as a sort of shield to absorb physical attacks. It can also pull foes closer into his body, and this “hug” was an example of this quirk in action as he subdued a group of thugs that were running away from the scene of a crime.

Fat Gum is the pro hero working with a member of the Big 3, Tamaki Amajiki, who had recruited Kirishima as the hero agencies in his area were looking for a fighter type. He’s the perfect hero to work with Amajiki as they both need lots of food in order for their quirks to operate properly. Fat Gum’s debut in the series has drawn hilarious X-Men comparisons, and he’s sure to draw even more as the fourth season continues. This will soon allow Hebert to show off his full range of vocal talents too!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.