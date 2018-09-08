New ‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode Reveals Golden Oozaru’s True Power

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has premiered the third episode of its promotional anime project, and fans have enjoyed how the series has introduced one of the most powerful foes in the franchise in the Evil Saiyan Cumber.

Cumber somehow grew even more powerful in the latest episode as he unleashed a Golden Oozaru transformation on an unsuspecting Goku and Vegeta.

Like his Saiyan kin, Cumber has been enjoying the struggles Goku and Vegeta have made against him so far. He’s steadily been showing more of his ability, as his dark ki gave Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks a fierce opponent to deal with. Cumber had even managed to push back a fused Goku and Vegeta.

With Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken Vegito failing to damage Cumber, his confidence in his power has him vow to crush Goku and Vegeta “with his own hands.” After this, he uses the artificial full moon device once used by Vegeta in the Saiyan arc of the series. Cumber then transforms into his own version of Golden Oozaru, and he power difference between him, Goku and Vegeta is only emphasized through this.

Fans don’t get quite too much of a look at his power in this form, as Cumber doesn’t transform until the end of the third episode, but his power was great enough to completely split Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken Vegito with a single ki blast from his mouth.

Cumber was already a huge threat thanks to his dangerous ki, and now his stature matches his massive power as he towers over Goku and Vegeta going into the next episode. If you’re curious, the third episode of the promotional Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime is titled, “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!”

The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Cumber has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Cumber counters by unleashes an amazing form.”

If you’re unaware of game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.