Dragon Ball Z Drops GT Throwback with One Clever Reference

Dragon Ball GT is still one of the most contested entries in the entire franchise. Although it’s no longer a part of the series’ official canon (and never was depending on who you ask), fans still debate its content to this day. Because while the series overall was never seen as the greatest when compared to the anime that came before, over the years fans have come to appreciate many of its fun ideas and shake-ups to the original franchise. One of the biggest, in fact, is still something fans want to see make its return in Dragon Ball Super‘s official story someday.

Dragon Ball GT introduced the Super Saiyan 4 transformation to the franchise, and while it was already a pretty cool new look and power for Goku on its own, its first debut in the anime was prompted with a full Golden version of the Great Ape form. It eventually became one of the most iconic images in the entire franchise as a whole, and Dragon Ball Z‘s new game actually has a cheeky reference to it.

As spotted by RedGamer0 on Reddit, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot features a clever Dragon Ball GT shout out as one of the NPCs mentions how a village nearby has spotted a “mysterious golden ape.” This isn’t a full confirmation that GT content will be making its way to the game in some fashion or anything like that, but it’s certainly a clever shout out to the anime’s past.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot already has a few elements that are outside of the official series canon, so a Dragon Ball GT appearance wouldn’t be the wildest idea ever. But what do you think? Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and you can check out our review of the game here. Did you nab a copy for yourself? How is it so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

