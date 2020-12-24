Dragon Ball Super Shares the Hopeful Fate of New Namek

✖

The long-running Moro Arc of Dragon Ball Super has finally come to a close, with the Z Fighters celebrating their big win over the nefarious sorcerer, and with that victory comes a brand new future for the Planet Namek and the Namekian people which spawned the important figure of Piccolo. Though Piccolo wasn't the one to deliver the final blow to Moro following his fusion with the Earth itself, his energy helped in boosting Goku's energy to a point where he was able to bring about the demise of the wizard that had been absorbing the energy from planets across the galaxy!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 67, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the future of the franchise!

The Moro Arc was one of the longest storylines to take place in the sequel series so far, spanning years as the Z Fighters attempted to figure out a way past Moro's ability to steal energy from both opponents and entire planets. Following the villain's defeat, Mr. Satan was the first to offer Goku and company the chance to kick back and celebrate their victory with copious amounts of food and drink. With the celebration coming to a close, the Z Fighters got to work on healing the Planet Namek once again, gathering the Namekian Dragon Balls to wish back those who were killed as a result of Moro's rampage!

(Photo: Viz Media)

The Planet Namek has had a rough go of things throughout its history in the Dragon Ball franchise, first being introduced under siege by the villain of Freeza, and this latest arc once again put it in the crossfire. One of the biggest leaps of Vegeta's character during the Moro Arc was examining how the Prince of the Saiyans was attempting to make up for his own sins when it came to Namek, having tormented the race at the same time as Freeza's arrival. Needless to say, this massive resurrection points toward a bright future for the planet that has already been through so much!

