Does Dragon Ball's Moro Arc Explain Why We Don't See Beerus or Whis During End of Z?

The ending of Dragon Ball Super's long-running Moro Arc pulled a surprise twist move, by connecting the events of Dragon Ball Super with that infamous epilogue in Dragon Ball Z, which is the series true ending. As Goku and Vegeta desperately tried to use their respective new Ultra Instinct and Spirit Control powers to defeat Earth-fused Moro, the two Saiyans just didn't have the power to get the job done this time. Thankfully, Grand Supreme Kai located a source of godly power to boost Goku: Uub, Goku's eventual successor as Earth's protector at the end of Dragon Ball Z.

However, the ending of Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc may also answer a major Dragon Ball continuity question that fans have had all throughout Dragon Ball Super's run: why Beerus and Whis don't show up at the end of Dragon Ball Z!

The end of Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc saw Beerus almost intervene in the battle, to help save the Earth. However, before Beerus can act he and Whis were called back to the godly realm by Grand Priest, to answer for the death of Merus. Goku's angelic mentor sacrificed his own existence in order to unleash his angelic power against Moro - and Grand Priest is not happy that one of his "sons" is gone.

Dragon Ball Super fans who now been wondering just what kind of punishment could be dished-out by the gods over what transpired on Earth, using godly powers that could potentially annihilate the universe. It may be the case that Goku gets hit with serious mandates about when/where/how he can use Ultra Instinct; it may be equally true that Beerus and Whis get hit with a mandate of their own: no more contact with Goku and co. That would explain why Beerus and Whis aren't around when Goku and Co. are training for the 28th World Martial Arts tournament. Given that Beerus (and particularly Whis) are largely responsible for Goku achieving the godly power of Ultra Instinct, it wouldn't be surprising if that power spiraling out of control in mortal hands came back on Beerus and Whis in some way.

Of course, the other option is that Beerus and Whis are simply prohibited from coming back to Earth again, even if they continue to train and influence Goku's path as a warrior. After all, Dragon Ball Super fans would be pretty unhappy if these two-favorite characters were taken off the board for good.

You can read the New Chapter of Dragon Ball Super Free Online. The anime is still on hiatus.