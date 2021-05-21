Dragon Ball Super Sets Up a Senzu Snafu

✖

Dragon Ball Super's latest chapter has finally brought Goku and Vegeta face to face with the "strongest being in the universe" in the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah, who has a score to settle with both the Saiyans and Freeza. Unfortunately for the Z Fighters, their initial encounter with Granolah definitely doesn't go as planned and it seems as if the bounty hunter wasn't lying about being the strongest fighter in the world at the moment, having gained power as a result of calling upon the Eternal Dragon of Cereal but suffering a terrifying cost as a result.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest Dragon Ball Super chapter, Chapter 72, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

In previous chapters of Akira Toriyama's latest manga series, Goku touted his ability to master Ultra Instinct, but it's clear that the Saiyan brawler still has a long way to go, which is one of the reasons why we witness the "Senzu Snafu" of this installment. As Goku and Vegeta arrive on the Planet Cereal, the pair have been tricked into believing Granolah is a villain threatening the well-being of the citizens of this world, and get to work on finding the bounty hunter's location.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

While Vegeta immediately turns on his "Super Saiyan switch" to prepare for the fight against Granolah, Goku attempts to tap into Ultra Instinct, closing his eyes and trying to feel his environment as their opponent fired off a number of energy blasts to attack them in the air. Not only does Goku get hit by one of these blasts as a result, but the energy attack strikes him in the back of the neck, striking a "vital point" as Vegeta notes.

Goku himself is made unconscious and Vegeta is forced to use one of the only two senzu beans that they had brought with them, helping him to regain consciousness but also chiding him for putting too much faith in his skills as a user of Ultra Instinct. The subsequent battle between Goku and Granolah, as Vegeta attempts to learn more about their opponent, sees Son in dire straits and it seems as if he might be needing another senzu bean before this battle is done.

What did you think of this "Senzu Snafu"?