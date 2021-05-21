Dragon Ball Super Hypes Chapter 72 Release With Special Trailer

✖

Dragon Ball Super is hyping the release of Chapter 72 with a special trailer honoring this newest step of the Granolah the Survivor arc! Although Toei Animation announced a new movie is on the way for a release next year, what Dragon Ball Super fans really have their eyes on is the manga's currently unfolding arc. Now that the series has gone even further from the anime's release than anyone could have expected, the mysteries continue to build as we learn more about the central figure of the newest arc, the titular Granolah.

The newest chapter of the manga has officially released with the latest edition of Shueisha's monthly V-Jump magazine in Japan, and with it is the next crucial step of this arc as Goku, Vegeta, and the titular Granolah have finally come face to face with one another. To celebrate, Shueisha crafted a special trailer for Chapter 72's release that highlights some of the biggest moments and mysteries of the new entry. Check it out in its full glory below:

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72 Trailer.pic.twitter.com/Z6BTyUavNB — DBHype (Backup) (@DbsHype1) May 20, 2021

Chapter 72 of Dragon Ball Super has made the Granolah the Survivor arc even more interesting than it already has proved to be. Goku and Vegeta have been training in their respective specialties, and this chapter sees them putting that training to the first real test as they head to Planet Cereal. Granolah had been prepping for the two of them to come to the planet ever since he was given a heads up by Macki (as part of the Heeters' overall plan), and was ready for the fight.

Not only do we see the start of the fight, we see some more of what Granolah brings to the table as the current strongest in the universe. This fight is definitely the main draw of the chapter, but there are several major plots brewing in the background as Vegeta discovers more about the Saiyans' ties to Cereal as well. With his growing up beyond the Saiyan past recently, this is the perfect example to show off Vegeta's new perspective should that be where it's all going. But what do you think?

Dragon Ball Super's manga releases chapters on a monthly basis, and you can currently check out the newest three chapters for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library here. What did you think of the newest chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!